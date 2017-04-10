Livonia retail fraud suspect arrested

Livonia retail fraud suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Westland Observer

Livonia police briefs: Retail fraud suspect arrested Recent reports filed with the Livonia Police Department. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/04/10/livonia-police-briefs-retail-fraud-suspect-arrested/100161604/ Livonia police were called Wednesday evening to Walmart, 29555 Plymouth, on the report of a retail fraud suspect in custody at the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 11 hr Cashier 225
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Sat antoniop 7
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
Livonia....what happened?? Apr 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 6
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Letterman
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,353,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC