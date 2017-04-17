Ex-coach faces trial in student sex case
Ex-coach faces trial in student sex case Attorney: Defendant met teen on Tinder; "He cared a great deal about her:" Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/04/17/ex-hockey-coach-faces-trial-student-sex-case-canton-high-school/100567992/ Former Canton High School assistant coach Eric Christopher Locke, facing trial on charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl, believed she was 18 when they had a relationship, a defense attorney said Monday. Locke, 20, was led to believe that the girl, now 16, was older when they met through an app, Tinder, commonly used for dating, defense attorney Raymond Cassar said.
