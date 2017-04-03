Conference, Workshop to Spotlight New Honing Technologies
Gehring L.P. has announced plans for its 2017 Honing Conference and Workshops event, to be held May 10-11, 2017, in Plymouth, Michigan. The conference and workshops will bring together experts from the industry to discuss and propose solutions to advanced manufacturing challenges in surface finish applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Machine Shop.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Wed
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Apr 2
|MEB
|5
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16)
|Mar 14
|Brighmokilla
|2
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC