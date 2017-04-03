Conference, Workshop to Spotlight New...

Conference, Workshop to Spotlight New Honing Technologies

Gehring L.P. has announced plans for its 2017 Honing Conference and Workshops event, to be held May 10-11, 2017, in Plymouth, Michigan. The conference and workshops will bring together experts from the industry to discuss and propose solutions to advanced manufacturing challenges in surface finish applications.

