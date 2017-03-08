Winds topple trees, cause damage in P...

Winds topple trees, cause damage in Plymouth, Canton

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Westland Observer

Winds topple trees, cause damage in Plymouth, Canton High winds have caused widespread problems in the Plymouth-Canton area, toppling trees and downing electrical wires. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth/2017/03/08/winds-topple-trees-cause-damage-plymouth-canton/98914472/ Strong winds pounded the Plymouth-Canton area Wednesday, toppling trees, snapping utility poles, downing power lines and snarling traffic, local officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16) 23 hr Brighmokilla 2
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
livonias police chief must not care about his t... Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09) Feb 27 Calvin 61
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11) Feb '17 Doug 5
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb '17 Isamefrea 5
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,416 • Total comments across all topics: 279,574,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC