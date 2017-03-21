UVA adjunct professor gets tapped for...

UVA adjunct professor gets tapped for federal post

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

An adjunct professor at the University of Virginia law school is President Trump's choice for Deputy Secretary of the Treasury. James Donovan teaches classes on corporate strategy and leadership.

