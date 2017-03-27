USA Hockey says it'll talk to players...

USA Hockey says it'll talk to players' lawyers about dispute

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Star Tribune

USA Hockey says it is contacting representatives of the women's team that threatened to boycott the upcoming world championships over a wage dispute. Executive director Dave Ogrean says the organization remains committed to having the players selected for the tournament play in it when it begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan.

