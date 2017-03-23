USA Hockey begins contacting potentia...

USA Hockey begins contacting potential women's replacements

1 hr ago Read more: KTMF

USA Hockey says it will begin reaching out to potential replacement players in case the women's national team boycotts the upcoming world championships over an ongoing wage dispute. The organization says in a statement sent to The Associated Press that it's still prioritizing having the original team on the ice.

