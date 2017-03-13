US women's hockey players threaten bo...

US women's hockey players threaten boycott over wages

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Miami Herald

The team announced Wednesday that they will not participate in the International Ice Hockey Federation tournament that begins March 31 in Plymouth, Michigan. Players say they informed USA Hockey that they would not report to training camp March 21 unless meaningful progress is made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1967 barracuda Wed Jeeper 1
anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16) Mar 14 Brighmokilla 2
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
livonias police chief must not care about his t... Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09) Feb 27 Calvin 61
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11) Feb '17 Doug 5
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC