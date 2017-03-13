Postal carrier bit in dog attack
The attack took place Sunday in Plymouth as the female carrier was delivering a package to a residence in the 15600 block of Portis Street. The dogs, a Dalmatian mix and American Terrier, got through the doorway of the home and made impact with the carrier, leaving a bite mark in her forearm and tears in her uniform.
