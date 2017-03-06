Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans to Host Free Drop-In Information ...
Area families will have an opportunity to learn about saving for college during a free, drop-in informational session hosted by the Michigan Department of Treasury's Section 529 college savings plans from 3-8 p.m. March 16 at the Plymouth District Library, 223 S. Main St. in Plymouth. Representatives from the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program will discuss the features and benefits of each plan and offer general tips to educate parents, grandparents and others on saving for college.
