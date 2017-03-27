Kemin Industries Acquires Unique Beta-Glucan Technology From Algal Scientific
GLUCAN TECHNOLOGY FROM ALGAL SCIENTIFIC Mar. 29, 2017 Source: Kemin Industries news release Kemin Industries, a global nutritional ingredient company that uses science to create solutions and products, has acquired unique beta-glucan manufacturing technology from Algal Scientific, a company headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan. "The acquisition of this beta-glucan manufacturing technology, developed by Algal Scientific, will provide Kemin with capabilities and products needed to further expand our antibiotic alternative portfolio for animals, and offer important scientific advancements for humans and pets," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16)
|Mar 14
|Brighmokilla
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC