Kemin Industries Acquires Unique Beta...

Kemin Industries Acquires Unique Beta-Glucan Technology From Algal Scientific

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

GLUCAN TECHNOLOGY FROM ALGAL SCIENTIFIC Mar. 29, 2017 Source: Kemin Industries news release Kemin Industries, a global nutritional ingredient company that uses science to create solutions and products, has acquired unique beta-glucan manufacturing technology from Algal Scientific, a company headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan. "The acquisition of this beta-glucan manufacturing technology, developed by Algal Scientific, will provide Kemin with capabilities and products needed to further expand our antibiotic alternative portfolio for animals, and offer important scientific advancements for humans and pets," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mar 24 AMY 223
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16) Mar 14 Brighmokilla 2
Livonia....what happened?? Mar 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
livonias police chief must not care about his t... Mar 7 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09) Feb 27 Calvin 61
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,893,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC