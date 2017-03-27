Kemin Industries Acquires Unique Beta-Glucan Technology From Algal Scientific

GLUCAN TECHNOLOGY FROM ALGAL SCIENTIFIC Mar. 29, 2017 Source: Kemin Industries news release Kemin Industries, a global nutritional ingredient company that uses science to create solutions and products, has acquired unique beta-glucan manufacturing technology from Algal Scientific, a company headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan. "The acquisition of this beta-glucan manufacturing technology, developed by Algal Scientific, will provide Kemin with capabilities and products needed to further expand our antibiotic alternative portfolio for animals, and offer important scientific advancements for humans and pets," said Dr. Chris Nelson, President and CEO of Kemin Industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.