Chinese Defence Minister leaves for key Sri Lanka visit
"India is not supportive of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which is a significant part of the Belt and Road initiative". The threat comes amid the ongoing visit of Chinese defence minister Chang Wanquan to Sri Lanka, which will be followed by a tour of Nepal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16)
|Mar 14
|Brighmokilla
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC