Canton coach faces sex crimes involving student

Friday Mar 3

Canton hockey coach faces sex crimes involving student An assistant varsity hockey coach from Canton High School has been charged with criminal sexual conduct. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/03/03/canton-hockey-coach-faces-sex-crimes-involving-student/98684412/ An assistant boys varsity hockey coach at Canton High School is facing criminal charges amid allegations he had a sexual relationship with a high school girl who is now 16. Eric Christopher Locke, 20, is accused of having an ongoing relationship with the girl from November to February.

