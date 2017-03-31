Bill would allow August school start A bill in the state Senate would let school districts to start their academic year before Labor Day. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/03/31/bill-would-allow-august-school-start/99858776/ Kids could be boarding school buses in August, rather than waiting until after Labor Day, if a bill in the state Senate is passed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.