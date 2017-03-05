Almsgiving: Lenten practice gives chance to a be generous with the poora
Although the word almsgiving does not come up much in regular conversation, Catholics hear it plenty during Lent since it is one of the three pillars of the church's Lenten practices along with prayer and fasting. Although the three practices work together, almsgiving can sometimes get the short shrift because people might be more apt to pray and fast - in private or at church - than they might be to reach out to those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know glenn davis from westland? (May '16)
|17 hr
|Brighmokilla
|2
|Livonia....what happened??
|Mar 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|livonias police chief must not care about his t...
|Mar 7
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|Doug
|5
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Isamefrea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC