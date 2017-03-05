Almsgiving: Lenten practice gives chance to a be generous with the poora

Although the word almsgiving does not come up much in regular conversation, Catholics hear it plenty during Lent since it is one of the three pillars of the church's Lenten practices along with prayer and fasting. Although the three practices work together, almsgiving can sometimes get the short shrift because people might be more apt to pray and fast - in private or at church - than they might be to reach out to those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.