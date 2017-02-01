Patron threatens 'war on your race'

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Westland Observer

Patron cites 'war on your race' in library room A patron in a Canton Public Library computer room was accused of claiming "war on your race" to blacks Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/02/01/patron-cites-war-your-race-library-room-canton-michigan/97291460/ A Canton Public Library patron invoked President Donald Trump's name and warned that "this is a war on your race" during a confrontation with two black people in a computer room. The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 25, when a male suspect was asked to turn down the volume on a tablet he was using, a police report said.

Plymouth, MI

