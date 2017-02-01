Patron threatens 'war on your race'
Patron cites 'war on your race' in library room A patron in a Canton Public Library computer room was accused of claiming "war on your race" to blacks Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/canton/2017/02/01/patron-cites-war-your-race-library-room-canton-michigan/97291460/ A Canton Public Library patron invoked President Donald Trump's name and warned that "this is a war on your race" during a confrontation with two black people in a computer room. The incident unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. Jan. 25, when a male suspect was asked to turn down the volume on a tablet he was using, a police report said.
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 5
|John Davis
|1
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Hank
|220
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 2
|Don Mackenzie
|4
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|mitchells seafood fish market use to have good...
|Jan 14
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13)
|Jan 11
|ben dover
|10
