Once promising midfielder Josh Gatt signs with Minnesota
" Josh Gatt, an upcoming speedy midfielder in the U.S. national team program before a knee injury sidelined him for almost all of three years, is joining Minnesota United for its first season in Major League Soccer. A 25-year-old from Plymouth, Michigan, Gatt impressed for Norway's Molde from 2011-13 and earned a U.S. national team debut in November 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Big Ray's Quick Lube (Jul '09)
|Feb 27
|Calvin
|61
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Doug
|5
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC