Once promising midfielder Josh Gatt signs with Minnesota

" Josh Gatt, an upcoming speedy midfielder in the U.S. national team program before a knee injury sidelined him for almost all of three years, is joining Minnesota United for its first season in Major League Soccer. A 25-year-old from Plymouth, Michigan, Gatt impressed for Norway's Molde from 2011-13 and earned a U.S. national team debut in November 2012.

