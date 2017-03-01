Once promising midfielder Josh Gatt s...

Once promising midfielder Josh Gatt signs with Minnesota

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Josh Gatt, an upcoming speedy midfielder in the U.S. national team program before a knee injury sidelined him for almost all of three years, is joining Minnesota United for its first season in Major League Soccer. A 25-year-old from Plymouth, Michigan, Gatt impressed for Norway's Molde from 2011-13 and earned a U.S. national team debut in November 2012.

