NEWS Grupo Antolin sells seating to L...

NEWS Grupo Antolin sells seating to Lear as it focuses on auto interiors business

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Plastics News

Grupo Antolin has sold its automotive seating and metals business to Lear Corp. to put a bigger emphasis on growth in its interior trim operations. Lear said in a statement that the transaction is valued at 286 million euros on a cash and debt-free basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remembering Merriman road Sun John Davis 1
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Sun Hank 220
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 2 Don Mackenzie 4
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Jan 26 reefer madness 18
So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16) Jan 19 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
mitchells seafood fish market use to have good... Jan 14 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13) Jan 11 ben dover 10
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC