NEWS Grupo Antolin sells seating to Lear as it focuses on auto interiors business
Grupo Antolin has sold its automotive seating and metals business to Lear Corp. to put a bigger emphasis on growth in its interior trim operations. Lear said in a statement that the transaction is valued at 286 million euros on a cash and debt-free basis.
