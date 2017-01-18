Knowing and Loving Milwaukee
We know that the challenges - racial division, economic distress, underperforming schools, broken families - are as daunting as they are destructive. Despite decades of good intentions, public monies, private donations, and countless programs, we've barely moved the poverty needle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Acton Institute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Bill
|222
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Doug
|5
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|mitchells seafood fish market use to have good...
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC