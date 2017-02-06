Candy Trail coming to bittersweet end
Candy Trail coming to bittersweet end Plymouth will be a little less sweet when Sandi McGrew closes her shop, The Candy Trail. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth/2017/02/06/candy-trail-coming-bittersweet-end/97391146/ She plans to call it quits by April 1, ending an eight-year run on Ann Arbor Trail, near Main Street.
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 13
|Lisa
|221
|Review: Trout Masonry and Concrete (Mar '11)
|Feb 11
|Doug
|5
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Remembering Merriman road
|Feb 9
|Erik
|2
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16)
|Jan 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|mitchells seafood fish market use to have good...
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
