Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying f...

Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Detroit News

Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect In Garden City, the liquidation sale starts Friday at a rundown store that once proudly started an empire Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hYzsiP Barbara Walker found containers to store her Christmas decorations, but had trouble finding lids to fit, Thursday at the Garden City Kmart. Barbara Walker found the plastic tubs she needed to store her Christmas decorations, but in a cluttered and confusing aisle at the Garden City Kmart, it took 10 minutes to find the matching lids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) 1 hr ben dover 9
News At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens 12 hr peter 2
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 8 Fred Meijer 212
News Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa Jan 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Dec 31 Mcpeck131 2
News Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10) Dec 30 --Pete 51
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,573 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,622

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC