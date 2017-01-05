Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect
Rubin: World's first Kmart is dying from neglect In Garden City, the liquidation sale starts Friday at a rundown store that once proudly started an empire Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2hYzsiP Barbara Walker found containers to store her Christmas decorations, but had trouble finding lids to fit, Thursday at the Garden City Kmart. Barbara Walker found the plastic tubs she needed to store her Christmas decorations, but in a cluttered and confusing aisle at the Garden City Kmart, it took 10 minutes to find the matching lids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|ben dover
|9
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|12 hr
|peter
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 8
|Fred Meijer
|212
|Nominate deserving volunteers for annual Livoniaa
|Jan 6
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Dec 31
|Mcpeck131
|2
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10)
|Dec 30
|--Pete
|51
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC