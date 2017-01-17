PETA offers $5K reward in abandoned p...

PETA offers $5K reward in abandoned puppies case

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: Westland Observer

With 19 abandoned puppies now in foster homes, PETA is offering a $5K reward to find the person who dumped them. PETA offers $5K reward in abandoned puppies case With 19 abandoned puppies now in foster homes, PETA is offering a $5K reward to find the person who dumped them.

Read more at Westland Observer.

Plymouth, MI

