Negri Bossi to build Michigan technical center

Negri Bossi North America, which sells injection molding presses made in Italy by Negri Bossi SpA, is building a technical center in Michigan this year to grow in the automotive sector. President Tony Firth said the facility in Plymouth, Mich., will accommodate a sales office, warehouse and showroom for demonstrating Negri Bossi injection molding machines and Sytrama robots.

