Longtime shoe repair shop owner Pete Muccia
He came from Italy with a third-grade education and built his shoe repair shop into a thriving business in Plymouth. Longtime shoe repair shop owner Pete Mucci remembered He came from Italy with a third-grade education and built his shoe repair shop into a thriving business in Plymouth.
