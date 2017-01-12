Ninety-four year old Emil Bohn of Shelby Township has a vivid recollection of the time his wife, Virginia, said, "No," to him in 1957. Handmade: 94-year-old hooked on knitting scarves Ninety-four year old Emil Bohn of Shelby Township has a vivid recollection of the time his wife, Virginia, said, "No," to him in 1957.

