Handmade: 94-year-old hooked on knitt...

Handmade: 94-year-old hooked on knitting scarves

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Detroit News

Ninety-four year old Emil Bohn of Shelby Township has a vivid recollection of the time his wife, Virginia, said, "No," to him in 1957. Handmade: 94-year-old hooked on knitting scarves Ninety-four year old Emil Bohn of Shelby Township has a vivid recollection of the time his wife, Virginia, said, "No," to him in 1957.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) 12 hr reefer madness 18
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Mon Barbara 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Jan 23 Eta357 218
So, is it legal in Livonia... (Jan '16) Jan 19 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
mitchells seafood fish market use to have good... Jan 14 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
livonias abusive ordinance officer steve banko (Dec '13) Jan 11 ben dover 10
livonias stacey dogonski gets no jail time for... (Jul '16) Jan 11 ben dover 9
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,223 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC