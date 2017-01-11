Ex-teacher aide gets probation for relations with minor
Ex-teacher aide gets probation for relations with minor A former teacher's aide at East Middle School in Plymouth has been sentenced for relations with a minor. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/plymouth/2017/01/11/ex-teachers-aide-gets-sex-case-involving-minors-plymouth-michigan/96440512/ A former teacher's aide at East Middle School in Plymouth has been placed on probation for two years following allegations she had a relationship with two underage boys.
