Domino video celebrates Argent's new digital press and Open House
The video highlights a packed house of customers, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and what makes the new press a "game-changer." Argent Tape & Label , a label manufacturer in Plymouth, MI, USA, just outside of Detroit, recently held an Open House to celebrate and unveil its new Domino N610i 7-color digital UV inkjet label press.
