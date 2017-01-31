Bank robbery suspect takes plea deal
Bank robbery suspect in Redford, Livonia takes plea Laura McCarthy pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery and will be sentenced Feb. 10. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/livonia/2017/01/31/bank-robbery-suspect-redford-livonia-takes-plea/97256510/ A Redford Township woman is set for sentencing next week after taking a plea deal in several cases of bank robbery in Livonia. Laura McCarthy, 54, took a plea deal last Friday at her final conference in Wayne County Circuit Court, pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery.
