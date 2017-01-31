Bank robbery suspect takes plea deal

Bank robbery suspect takes plea deal

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Westland Observer

A Redford Township woman is set for sentencing next week after taking a plea deal in several cases of bank robbery in Livonia. Laura McCarthy, 54, took a plea deal last Friday at her final conference in Wayne County Circuit Court, pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery.

Plymouth, MI

