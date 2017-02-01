Ave Maria Mutual Funds Adds Princeton Professor Dr. Robert P. George to Catholic Advisory Board
Professor George holds Princeton's celebrated McCormick Chair in Jurisprudence and is the Director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions. He served as chairman of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom , and before that on the President's Council on Bioethics and as a presidential appointee to the United States Commission on Civil Rights.
