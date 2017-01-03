At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens The shop in Livonia has been in development for several years. It opened just before Christmas.
#1 Wednesday Jan 4
dont tell me its another indian owned dunkin donuts. the indians have run down many dunkin donut franchises by not keeping them clean and by not buying dunkin donuts supplies/products which is required by their franchise agreements.
