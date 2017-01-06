Arctic blast greets Plymouth Ice Festival crowds
Arctic blast greets Plymouth Ice Festival crowds Ice carvers and festival-goers bundled up and faced bone-chilling weather as Plymouth Ice Festival arrived in town. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/entertainment/2017/01/06/arctic-blast-greets-plymouth-ice-fest-plymouth-michigan/96239388/ Ellen Elliott, Executive Director of the Friends of the Penn Theater, poses next to the ice logo for the theater.
