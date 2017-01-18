18-year-old raises $3,000 to donate blankets, food to the homeless Read Story MagnifyMoney

18-year-old raises $3,000 to donate b...

18-year-old raises $3,000 to donate blankets, food to the homeless

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

When an illness forced 18-year-old Cara Wood to take time off from college in 2015, the Plymouth, Mich., freshman knew she didn't want to spend her days warming the couch at home. "I've always wanted to do a mission to help the homeless, so when I got sick last year and had to take the fall semester off, I decided that I would use that time to help other people," said Wood, who attends Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Mich.

Plymouth, MI

