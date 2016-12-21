Varroc Lighting appoints former Magneti Marelli executive as CEO
He is the former head of Magneti Marelli's lighting division in North America and France. Varroc, which traces its history back more than a century to what is now the Czech Republic, is based in Plymouth, Mich., west of Detroit, and is one of the industry's leading providers of headlights and taillights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|I am the 80 percent
|209
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Aug '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|16
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC