Varroc Lighting appoints former Magne...

Varroc Lighting appoints former Magneti Marelli executive as CEO

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Automotive News

He is the former head of Magneti Marelli's lighting division in North America and France. Varroc, which traces its history back more than a century to what is now the Czech Republic, is based in Plymouth, Mich., west of Detroit, and is one of the industry's leading providers of headlights and taillights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Test Dec 13 Nunya 1
livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15) Dec 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 12
Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09) Dec 8 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Nov '16 I am the 80 percent 209
News Voters to decide on RTA proposal Nov '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Aug '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 16
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,161 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,795

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC