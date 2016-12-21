Pelkey makes the cut
Montpelier native and UVM grad Amanda Pelkey made the team USA Roster that will face rival Canada in a two game series Saturday and Monday. Pelkey is one of 37 players chosen to make the 24 person roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody know Nick and Ruthie Zajac,and daughter...
|21 hr
|Loretta Presnell
|1
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
|Judge Lowe Violated Federal Law (Feb '09)
|Dec 8
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|I am the 80 percent
|209
|Voters to decide on RTA proposal
|Nov '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plymouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC