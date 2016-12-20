Novi students take their Christmas pa...

Novi students take their Christmas party on thea

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Westland Observer

Dozens of Novi elementary school students traveled to Detroit to share a Christmas party at the Academy of the Americas. Novi students take their Christmas party on the road Dozens of Novi elementary school students traveled to Detroit to share a Christmas party at the Academy of the Americas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plymouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Dec 31 Mcpeck131 2
News Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 3
Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10) Dec 30 --Pete 51
News Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15) Dec 30 WATCHING LIVONIA 4
Anybody know Nick and Ruthie Zajac,and daughter... Dec 28 Loretta Presnell 1
Test Dec 13 Nunya 1
livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15) Dec 11 WATCHING LIVONIA 12
See all Plymouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plymouth Forum Now

Plymouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plymouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Plymouth, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC