Novi students take their Christmas party on thea
Dozens of Novi elementary school students traveled to Detroit to share a Christmas party at the Academy of the Americas. Novi students take their Christmas party on the road Dozens of Novi elementary school students traveled to Detroit to share a Christmas party at the Academy of the Americas.
Plymouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Dec 31
|Mcpeck131
|2
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Any Livonia old-timers out there (May '10)
|Dec 30
|--Pete
|51
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Dec 30
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|Anybody know Nick and Ruthie Zajac,and daughter...
|Dec 28
|Loretta Presnell
|1
|Test
|Dec 13
|Nunya
|1
|livonias bill joyner must be dreaming (Nov '15)
|Dec 11
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|12
