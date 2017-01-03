Flexible, Scalable Manufacturing Performance Platform
The Argonaut MES from RedViking uses Spearhead, the simple, affordable edge of network device that captures data directly from PLCs and other plant floor devices, eliminating the need for an operation-level PC. A technical manager checking information on a laptop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
