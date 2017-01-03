Box of 19 people left in Hines Park
The Humane Society of Huron Valley is hoping you can help track down the person who left a box full of puppies in Hines Park near Wilcox Lake in Plymouth. The 4-week-old puppies were found around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by a woman who heard yelps while jogging.
