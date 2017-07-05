Zone 7 initiates eminent domain, hit with new claim in Verona Reach creek erosion
The Tri-Valley may be in the midst of dry summer months, but issues resulting from the record rainy season still linger. Zone 7 Water Agency has launched an eminent domain case against the property owners of 3 Verona Way, a vacant 5.9-acre parcel within Pleasanton's Verona Reach -- the neighborhood between the Castlewood Drive and Verona Road bridges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Livermore Tasting Room Opens
|8 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart
|8 hr
|Consumer
|2
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|ggg
|81
|Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p...
|15 hr
|privatize it all
|2
|sirens
|Tue
|julie
|2
|.99 store
|Jun 30
|julie
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC