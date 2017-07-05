Sunflower Hill named Nonprofit of the Year
Assemblywoman Catharine Baker joins Sunflower Hill representatives and local elected officials at a reception last week at Sunflower Hill Gardens in Livermore after the organization was chosen as Baker's Nonprofit of the Year. Tri-Valley nonprofit Sunflower Hill has been recognized at the state level for its efforts to provide vocational, educational and residential opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities in the region.
