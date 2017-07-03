How will Alameda County Fair cope wit...

How will Alameda County Fair cope with big crowds for July 4 fireworks?

The highly popular Fourth of July fireworks show at the Alameda County Fair is requiring viewers to arrive early this year in a new measure to manage the huge crowds and traffic that descend on this city once a year on America's birthday. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Alameda County Fair operators will close the gates to the fairgrounds parking lot and pedestrian entrances, barring later arrivals from entering the fair property to view the pyrotechnics after dark.

