How will Alameda County Fair cope with big crowds for July 4 fireworks?

The highly popular Fourth of July fireworks show at the Alameda County Fair is requiring viewers to arrive early this year in a new measure to manage the huge crowds and traffic that descend on this city once a year on America's birthday. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Alameda County Fair operators will close the gates to the fairgrounds parking lot and pedestrian entrances, barring later arrivals from entering the fair property to view the pyrotechnics after dark.

