How will Alameda County Fair cope with big crowds for July 4 fireworks?
The highly popular Fourth of July fireworks show at the Alameda County Fair is requiring viewers to arrive early this year in a new measure to manage the huge crowds and traffic that descend on this city once a year on America's birthday. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Alameda County Fair operators will close the gates to the fairgrounds parking lot and pedestrian entrances, barring later arrivals from entering the fair property to view the pyrotechnics after dark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p...
|3 hr
|Oakland Sux
|1
|Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart
|Sun
|Natalia
|1
|.99 store
|Jun 30
|julie
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 28
|Please help
|321
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jun 28
|Princess Hey
|4,841
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Jun 25
|Mad Dad
|23
|Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC