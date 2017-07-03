Candidates sought for first literary arts ambassador in Pleasanton
Know someone with writing fever and a keen interest in sharing their passion with others in Pleasanton? Then the city just might have a dream job - the newly created post of literary arts ambassador. The ambassador's duties include contributing to public events with dedications and literary readings and raising the awareness of literature as it relates to lifelong literacy and education.
