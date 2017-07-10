7 arrested in Fourth of July melee at...

7 arrested in Fourth of July melee at Alameda County Fair

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: SFGate

A fight broke out at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton on July 4, 2017. Alameda County Sheriff's deputies broke it up and arrested about 10 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Mon Mamta 324
Plane Jul 8 Lexylee 1
Facebook: Livermore Rants and Raves. come join (Jan '16) Jul 6 Johnfranks 14
New Livermore Tasting Room Opens Jul 5 howefortunate 1
Mr/ Miss Deli Manager at Walmart Jul 5 Consumer 2
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Jul 5 ggg 81
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... Jul 5 privatize it all 2
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,815 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC