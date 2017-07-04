3 Alameda County parks at capacity

Three parks in Alameda County are at capacity this afternoon and officials are not allowing any more cars in, East Bay Regional Park District police said. Del Valle Regional Park at 7000 Del Valle Road in unincorporated Alameda County, Shadow Cliffs Regional Recreation Area at 2500 Stanley Blvd. in Pleasanton and Don Castro Regional Recreation Area at 22400 Woodroe Ave. in unincorporated Alameda County are at capacity.

