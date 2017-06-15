Why is this American flag upside down...

Why is this American flag upside down in Pleasanton?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

But on Thursday, the American flag outside the U.S. Post Office in Pleasanton on Black Avenue hung upside down for what might have been several hours until it was righted around noon. The mistake, which the post office said was likely made by a custodian Thursday morning when the flag went up, gathered the attention of passerbys - enough for some to call the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Wed Jessica209 80
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Wed Beckys4kids 318
99 cent store Jun 12 Emma 5
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Jun 11 app 28
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Jun 7 Solarman 1
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,483 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC