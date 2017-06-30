Why does water suddenly taste bad in parts of the East Bay?

LIVERMORE >> Algae blooms related to a cycle of drought and wet winter has brewed taste and odor problems in drinking water for 220,000 people in the Tri Valley. The water is safe to drink, but its musty taste is making the water less pleasing to the palate of many people in Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin and part of San Ramon, the Alameda County Zone 7 Water Agency reported this week.

