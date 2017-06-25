Whata s new in fair food? Maybe a chickle will tickle your fancy
The assignment: Concoct an original food item for the Alameda County Fair. Something big, bold, wild or weird.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Please help
|321
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,841
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|Jun 25
|Mad Dad
|23
|Taste Our Terroir Wine Tasting
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|Niles Canyon Railway Wine Excursion
|Jun 25
|howefortunate
|1
|Do you approve of Laura M. Hoffmeister as Mayor? (Jan '16)
|Jun 23
|Robin
|6
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC