Water, water everywhere
Crews work to shut off the flow of water after a pickup truck struck a fire hydrant in a private parking lot on Hopyard Road. Water filled part of the ADP Pleasanton parking lot off Hopyard Road on Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck struck a hydrant there, causing water to shoot up skyward and flow across the private lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|15 hr
|Ssophiiee
|319
|Buy Pain Meds with others
|23 hr
|onlineshop
|1
|Medications
|Sat
|pain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Jun 14
|Jessica209
|80
|99 cent store
|Jun 12
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Jun 11
|app
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC