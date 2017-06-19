Water, water everywhere

Water, water everywhere

Crews work to shut off the flow of water after a pickup truck struck a fire hydrant in a private parking lot on Hopyard Road. Water filled part of the ADP Pleasanton parking lot off Hopyard Road on Saturday afternoon after a pickup truck struck a hydrant there, causing water to shoot up skyward and flow across the private lot.

