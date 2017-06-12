Visiting gospel singers performing in...

Visiting gospel singers performing in Pleasanton

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Catholic Community of Pleasanton is hosting the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir this week, whose "mission is to inspire joy and unity among all people through black gospel and spiritual music." Under the direction of the Emmy-winning Terrance Kelly, the gospel choir has more than 55 singers and four instrumentalists who embody a community of diverse races, cultures and faiths.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
99 cent store 7 hr Emma 5
News 25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08) Sun app 28
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Jun 7 Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jun 7 mr nice guy 317
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly... May 26 MsCynical 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC