Visiting gospel singers performing in Pleasanton
The Catholic Community of Pleasanton is hosting the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir this week, whose "mission is to inspire joy and unity among all people through black gospel and spiritual music." Under the direction of the Emmy-winning Terrance Kelly, the gospel choir has more than 55 singers and four instrumentalists who embody a community of diverse races, cultures and faiths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|99 cent store
|7 hr
|Emma
|5
|25 Arrested In East Bay Prostitution Sting (Feb '08)
|Sun
|app
|28
|Small businesses in clean energy sector still h...
|Jun 7
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jun 7
|mr nice guy
|317
|LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08)
|Jun 2
|A loved one
|5
|Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07)
|May 31
|VNF XIV
|618
|Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly...
|May 26
|MsCynical
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC