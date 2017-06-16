Tri-Valley Haven marks 40 years of se...

Tri-Valley Haven marks 40 years of serving people in crisis

Friday Jun 16

Begun in 1977 as a crisis line run out of the home of one of the group's founders, Tri-Valley Haven this month will celebrate its ruby anniversary to make 40 years of service. The organization has grown to encompass a range of facilities and services designed to protect residents when they're at their most vulnerable.

