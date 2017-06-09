Special elementary school concerts: 'Peter and the Wolf'
Music director Lara Webber leads Livermore-Amador Symphony in a special performance of "Peter and the Wolf" at Vintage Hills Elementary while actor Michael Wayne Rice narrates. Livermore-Amador Symphony brought a full orchestra to two elementary schools in Pleasanton in April, reaching more than 900 students in one day.
