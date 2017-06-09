Special elementary school concerts: '...

Special elementary school concerts: 'Peter and the Wolf'

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Music director Lara Webber leads Livermore-Amador Symphony in a special performance of "Peter and the Wolf" at Vintage Hills Elementary while actor Michael Wayne Rice narrates. Livermore-Amador Symphony brought a full orchestra to two elementary schools in Pleasanton in April, reaching more than 900 students in one day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small businesses in clean energy sector still h... Wed Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Wed mr nice guy 317
News LIVERMORE / Man fatally stabbed at FormFactor IDd (Jul '08) Jun 2 A loved one 5
Gangs in fremont area (Aug '07) May 31 VNF XIV 618
News Livermore: SUV hits, critically injures elderly... May 26 MsCynical 1
Fremont Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
Concord Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 6
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,418 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC